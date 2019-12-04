A shocking near-miss crash between a logging truck and a car on a rural road south of Nelson has been shared online.

The truck's dash-cam video, filmed in the early hours of the morning, shows a car approaching a turn on the wrong side of the road, in the path of the oncoming truck, with what appears to be it's full beam lights on.

At the last moment, the car shoots in front of the truck and into a ditch, as the logging truck slows to 27km/h.

General manager of Stuart Drummond Transport Brodie Drummond, who shared the video, said the truck driver was "pretty shaken up" after the incident.

"Luckily the driver did really well," Drummond said.

"If you look at the bottom right corner, you can see the truck's speed, he's heavily braking and stops to avoid the accident."

The trucks also dipped its lights as it approached the corner, he said.

The incident happened just after 5am on Tuesday morning on Waimea West Rd in Brightwater.

"The driver took off in a hell of a rush too, he got into the ditch and managed to get his way out and shot through."

The local Commercial Vehicle Safety Team was notified of the incident, but the close-call wasn't a rare occurrence, Drummond said.

"This is the sort of stuff that we see on a regular basis."

He said the company installed dash-cams in their logging trucks because drivers were regularly saying these instances were happening.

The cameras were put in two weeks ago and this was the fist incident they had seen, he said.

"We've got fully loaded log trucks out there and we've got professionals driving them, but we can't eliminate people from taking risks and doing silly things.



He said the main message is that all motorists need to be safe on the road.

"Our drivers are all professional drivers and they're just trying to make a living," Drummond said.

"It's other motorist's responsibility to be safe on the roads as well."

The 2019 road death toll now stands at 311, the Ministry of Transport's website said.