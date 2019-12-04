Those excited to kick off their summer plan with riding on Cardrona will have to wait — because of snow.

Cadrona Alpine Resort has announced they are postponing their summer opening day another week as the mountain between Queenstown and Wanaka is covered in a blanket of snow.

On their Facebook page, the resort shared Cardrona looking like a winter wonderland, which is not what mountain bikers are after during this season.

Posted by Cardrona Alpine Resort, NZ on Tuesday, 3 December 2019

"We know you're all frothing to get out on the Cardrona Bike Park NZ trails ... but this is what they're looking like right now," they wrote.

"We're gonna need a couple of extra days to let the snowmelt and get our bike and cart trails looking [good] for you.

"With that all in mind, we've made the call to push Summer Opening Day to next week - we'll keep you in the loop here and on the Bike Park channels with which day it'll be.

"We can't wait to see you up here next week!!"

The snow had some people excited about the chance of being able to ski in summer, but unfortunately, that Christmas miracle is not on the cards.

"The snow's pretty thick and heavy, so we won't be opening for skiing - sorry to get your hopes up!! Our trail guys are going to focus on getting everything ready for summer," a social media admin wrote in their comment section.

According to Cardona's weather forecast, 17cm snow fell on the mountain this morning.

Meanwhile, Metservice has issued a severe weather warning for Canterbury, with severe gale northwesterlies gusting 120 km/h in exposed places forecast for the region today.

Also, a weather watch has been issued in the Canterbury Plains and Christchurch for northwest winds that may approach severe gales in exposed places.

Latest Severe Weather update has raised Canterbury High country from Watch to a WARNING, with NW gales gusting 120km/h in places today. Also Watch issued Canterbury Plains and Christchurch for potential severe gales. https://t.co/qHyE5zhh6X ^RK pic.twitter.com/GYV3uxXTwr — MetService (@MetService) December 3, 2019

Metservice added that heavy rain along the west coast on the South Island comes with a moderate risks of thunderstorms.