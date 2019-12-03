A sporting star has pleaded not guilty over his alleged role in the importation and supply of methamphetamine.

However, he still cannot be named.

The interim name suppression order was extended by the judge to protect the ongoing police investigation.

The accused appeared in a Manukau District Court dock with a co-accused man and they were both remanded to appear in February next year.

"They have each pleaded not guilty to serious charges before the court," Judge Peter Rollo said.

Both men were silent during the brief hearing.

The former national player was represented by Ron Mansfield.

The accused star was arrested after police executed a search warrant and took several people into custody in Auckland last week.

The sporting star now faces one charge of possession for methamphetamine for supply and an additional two charges related to the importation of the drug.

He denies each of the charges.

The co-accused, 43, also faces a charge of possession of methamphetamine for supply and charges of its importation.

The maximum penalty of the offence is life imprisonment.

Both men were well supported in court by family, who filled the seats in the public gallery.

Acting Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers previously confirmed Counties Manukau police had arrested two men after a joint investigation with Customs into methamphetamine supply.