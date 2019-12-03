A Hamilton school was put into lockdown after a person entered the grounds and began making threats.

In a post on their Facebook page, Maeroa Intermediate School said the person entered the grounds during its "sports break".

Police were immediately called, the school put into lockdown as students were quickly ushered inside.

"A member of the public came into our school grounds making threats. Our school was immediately put into lockdown and all students were inside safely.

"The police were called and responded very quickly. Everyone is safe and once we were given the all clear the lockdown was over."

However, it sent parents of students into the school into a frenzy as they wondered what happened after limited information was initially posted online.

"Thanks for letting us know, but why are we not getting any notifications on the Skool Loop app so that we get immediate notifications rather than just spotting it on here if we look at FB randomly??????????!!!!!!!!!!!!" one wrote, while another said "Omg!! There [are] cops everywhere, I can't get down the street, I'm freaking out".

The lockdown was lifted about 2.30pm and all children were safe.