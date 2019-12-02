Firefighters are battling a large blaze at an industrial building in Tūrangi.

The Turangi Fire Brigade said in a Facebook post there was a large structure fire in the industrial area of Turangi at present.

"Please avoid Atirau Rd area as roadblocks will be in place," the post said.

The Rotorua Daily Post understands the fire is at the Tūrangi Rylock building.

Advertisement

The Turangi Rylock building is on fire. Photo / Supplied

A woman who works nearby said police had set up cordons at the intersection of Te Rangitukehu St and Atirau Rd.

She said she could see a lot of smoke.

Zane Cozens, who works 200m from where the fire was happening, said the town fire siren had gone off about 9.45am.

From his view, the building "didn't look like it could be saved," he said.

Smoke billows from the building. Photo / Zane Cozens

To his knowledge, the building was currently being used as a carpet storage and manufacturing facility.

The shed had originally been built in the 60's by the Ministry of Works and Development, he said.

Smoke billows from the building. Photo / Zane Cozens

A police spokeswoman said officers were currently helping with traffic management and they were putting cordons in place around State Highway 41 and State Highway 1.

More to come.

Advertisement