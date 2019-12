Electricity is out in parts of central Auckland after an early morning crash in Sandringham.

Emergency services are at the scene of the collision near Mars Ave.

A vehicle struck a power pole - which then fell on top of it. Powerlines are on the road, which is blocked as a result.

Motorists are being diverted at Shorewell St.

Police said two people who were in the vehicle at the time took off on foot and authorities are still working to find them.