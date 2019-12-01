A car, being driven on its rims, veers across the motorway at high-speed, missing other cars before rolling into bushes in shocking video shot in Auckland on Saturday.

Ben Scott was the passenger in a truck when he filmed the incident, which took place on the northbound lanes of the South-Western Motorway in Māngere.

Scott told the Herald that he heard the car approaching as they travelled down the motorway, describing the sound as like "someone had put a brick in a washing machine".

Video shows the car lose control in the fast lane before swerving across all three lanes of the motorway and rolling into bushes.

The car rolls into bushes. Photo / Ben Scott

Scott estimated that the car was travelling at 90km/h before it lost control.

The truck stopped on the hard shoulder and Scott was preparing to call police when a number of marked cars pulled up.

The video then shows officers armed with tasers approaching the vehicle.

Police approach the car, armed with tasers. Photo / Ben Scott

Scott told the Herald it was lucky that the motorway wasn't busier, labelling the incident as "pretty dangerous".

A police spokesperson told the Herald that the crash followed a pursuit.

"Around 10.35am police observed a stolen vehicle that was reported to have been involved in an aggravated burglary in Auckland city.

"The driver was signalled to stop and when it failed to do so a pursuit was initiated. It was quickly abandoned shortly due to the manner of driving.

"The vehicle was then spiked on Druces Road, however it continued to Manurewa where it collided with multiple vehicles on Jutland Road. It subsequently lost control on State Highway 20 and rolled down a bank."

One person was taken into custody, uninjured, and is due to appear in the Auckland District Court today in relation to several charges including failing to stop, operating a motor vehicle recklessly, excess breath alcohol and failing to stop to ascertain injury in a crash.