Central Auckland residents are being told to cut their water use after a major water main burst early this morning, sending a river of water through a Grey Lynn park.

Emergency repairs on the ruptured water main in Arch Hill Scenic Reserve could take up to 24 hours, Watercare said.

The 550mm-diameter water main is one of the bigger water pipes in the CBD.

The broken section of pipe was isolated just after midday, Watercare said. Water had stopped flowing through the park and repairs would begin shortly.

Residents in a wide area of central-west Auckland - including Westmere, Grey Lynn, Cox's Bay, Western Springs, Great North Rd, Ponsonby, Newton and Arch Hill - may notice low water pressure and some discolouration.

However, the water was safe to use and drink, Watercare said.

No water outages were expected but residents are asked to reduce water consumption.

"Our contractors arrived on site within an hour of being notified at 6.45am," the council-controlled organisation said.

"They will begin repairs once the broken section of pipe has been isolated. Several water valves are located along Tay St, Great North Rd and Ivanhoe Rd and traffic management is in place."

Updates will be available on the Watercare website.