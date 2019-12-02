Summer is officially here, and Aucklanders have been advised not to swim at six beaches.



As well as the city's no-go beaches with a long-term alert, Auckland Council's Safeswim website show warnings are in place today at Browns Bay, Te Atatu, Pt Chevalier, St Heliers, Little Manly and French Bay beaches.



The Safeswim programme provides real-time information about water quality, beach conditions and hazards for 111 beaches across Auckland.

READ MORE:

• Red Alert: Dozens of 'high risk' swimming warnings for Auckland beaches

• Auckland's best beaches to soak up the sun

• Beaches across Auckland marked as no-swim zones

• Work starts to stop sewage seeping onto popular Auckland beach



The programme monitors and informs the public of water quality issues, especially after heavy rainfall, so the public is aware of the risks and can make the best decisions about where to swim.



In addition to health risks, Safeswim alerts beachgoers to physical hazards at the beach. These can include, rip currents, wind and wave conditions, stinging jellyfish, sharks. Safeswim's orange diamond hazard alert indicates risks to your safety.



Auckland mayor Phil Goff encourages Aucklanders to check the Safeswim website before they swim, and thanks them for their support in improving Auckland's water quality.



He said a new water quality targeted rate has enabled a massive investment of $452 million into cleaning up our beaches, harbours and streams and improving water quality across the region over 10 years.



The average Auckland household will pay about $660 towards the targeted rate over 10 years.



Goff said the targeted rate had allowed council to bring forward the clean-up of our waterways by 20 years with Armour Bay, Taumanu East, Clarks Beach and Weymouth Beach being re-opened in late 2018 and Laingholm Beach being re-opened last weekend.



Before you head down to the water this summer, check conditions on safeswim.org.nz