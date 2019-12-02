Stifled creativity

Removing the link between income and job security is a good idea - as described by Brian Fallow in a report from the Productivity Commission (NZ Herald, November 29). The Productivity Commission has presented us with a great analysis of the predicament we face when our economy generates jobs but not income growth, and has good employment figures but creates worry about leaving a job and finding another one.

Fear can stifle creativity in the workplace where people-pleasing reigns due to the fear of offending those in the job hierarchy. How many qualified people either settle for low-wage menial or bureaucratic jobs or take on a job that they don't want because of the threat of insufficient funds?

Our culture encourages people to take on debts to pay i.e. student loans, mortgages, car loans, house repairs, rent increases, car/house repairs, family costs, etc. The present income support isn't enough. My choice of models explored by the Productivity report is Denmark's model, where people have guaranteed livable income apart from job security. This would be consistent with any wellbeing model.

Caroline Mabry, Glen Eden.

Speed limit

Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter (NZ Herald, November 29) says a 40km/h speed limit will apply past all urban schools and 60km/h passing rural schools (NZ Herald, November 29).

However, she says it could take up to 10 years for changes to be rolled out in some areas. Ten years?

No reason was given to justify this ridiculously lengthy time frame.

Surely the implementation of this regulation, to make it safer for kids around schools, should be an absolute priority.

I would have thought that at the very least, it should be in place by the time the school year commences in 2020.

One wonders what Genter is trying to prove.

Wal Warehi Britton, Birkenhead.



Referenda

The Government tells us that the 2020 Election will include two referenda to decide the Cannabis and Euthanasia issues. As in previous referenda, a simple majority will presumably apply. This can mean that even a minute majority (like only one vote) could result in Cannabis and Euthanasia Bills becoming legal. Clearly, such a result only shows the nation is divided on these matters, therefore it is not a basis for making decisions.

To ensure the referenda show a significant majority view, a threshold level of affirmative votes is necessary. A value of 70 per cent is suggested. That is, to carry the referenda proposals, 70 per cent or more affirmative votes must be cast. This is a better rational basis for these referenda than a simple open ended majority. The Government needs to amend the referenda rules accordingly.

It is my view that governments which revert to referenda are "ducking" their responsibilities. MPs are elected and well paid to take decisions, with the advice of the civil service and others, in the best interests of the nation. If they find this too difficult and need a referendum to decide an issue then we have the wrong MPS.

George Brown, Taupō.



Erebus warnings

It appears Peter Grundy has harboured his theories for 40 years in spite of the facts (NZ Herald, November 22). When these flights were first mooted, the NZ Airline Pilots Association was asked for input. I was at that time the co-pilot representative on the executive of NZALPA and the only pilot on the executive who had experience of Antarctic flying. As an ex RNZAF C 130 pilot I had flown a number of Antarctic flights. I briefed the executive on the dangers of Antarctic flying, especially rapid weather changes and white out conditions. My concerns were not heeded.

When you put the Antarctic extreme environment in the mix and the fact the flights were for sightseeing, something the airline had no experience in, I believe these flights were foolhardy. Before our flights in the RNZAF began, we were briefed by the US Navy Antarctic experts in Christchurch. We were required to complete ice survival courses at Mt Cook. We carried survival clothing and gear on the flights. Air NZ did none of this. Looking back over 40 years of flying including areas such as the Himalayas and Vietnam war zones, I can easily say my flights to the Antarctic were the most dangerous.

Mr Grundy, if the government now "gets it", if Air NZ now "gets it", surely you with some honest reflection can "get it" too?

Peter Bennett, Remuera.



Flight training

In October/November 1979, Air NZ miscalculated their manpower requirements and scheduled more services than there were DC10 captains available.

As a result, Captain Collins' training for the Antarctic flight TE901 was considerably reduced to help free up space on the roster.

Other Captains who had flown to the Antarctic were afforded specific training with the US military. Collins was briefed in-house by Air NZ personnel with comparatively less experience and knowledge. The decision to reduce the training for the Antarctic flight was approved by the then Director of Civil Aviation.

This arguably critical adjustment to Collins' training appears to have either been missed by investigators and journalists, or ignored as irrelevant. The reduction in training may not have had any effect on the decisions made by Cpt Collins, but conversely, it may have had a profound effect. It is also unknown as to what impact this dismissive may have had on US military/Air NZ relations, especially given that the US military were not entirely enamoured with DC10's joyriding around the Antarctic in the first place.

In my opinion the clear "lesson" here is that you do not compromise the training of any operational personnel for the sake of commercial appeasement.

I M Phillips, Muriwai.



Speeding tickets

I am a law-abiding, conviction-free citizen. I have no demerit points on my licence.

Six weeks ago, a mobile speed camera van was installed in my street, parked on a downward slope.

I now have six tickets for speeds of 54, 55, and 56km/h.

The common car speedometer is not accurate in measuring speed this precisely. Neither, I discover, are mobile camera vans.

So now I have requested six court cases, in which I will be challenging every ticket issued to me to date.

Not only do mobile speed camera vans not improve safety, they alienate the citizen from the police.

My only option now is to clog the NZ court system with legitimate appeals against the tickets.

Dylan Tipene, Ranui.



Musick Pt

I fully agree with your correspondent Brian Rutherford (NZ Herald, November 29) that Musick Point would be an ideal location for the Erebus Memorial. This site has a strong connection with New Zealand aviation; there is plenty of space available, so the memorial need not encroach on other visitors to the Point; and, looking out to the islands of the gulf, the Coromandel, and beyond, this site would convey a sense of beauty, peace, and the infinite that would be difficult to reach in the proposed inner city location.

M MacFarlan, Bucklands Beach.



Memorial support

It's a common human failing to be resistant to change. Change in this case is an occupation of a small corner of well-loved city park being given over to the national Erebus memorial. The purpose of the park itself is not changing. Access for city-dwellers remains the same. The rose gardens and the park's large open lawns remain unchallenged. Dog walkers can still enjoy its environs. The sandy beach remains as it is. No, the memorial will instead occupy a small area on the edge of Dove Myer Robinson Park (often referred to as the Parnell Rose Gardens) overlooking Mechanics Bay.

Will this reminder of death frighten children climbing the surrounding trees as recently suggested? Of course not. There is already a vibrant recent history of local families picnicking and frolicking in the neighbouring Judges Bay graveyard, as well as in the nearby grounds of the Domain surrounding the Auckland War Memorial Museum, the city's major tribute to past fallen.

Can a generosity of spirits now emerge among those currently opposed to the location of the memorial when they realise they are not losing much at all?

Instead, thousands of family members and friends of Erebus victims are gaining something that will enhance their memories of those who were lost and exist as a tribute in the established tradition of memorials in municipal parks across the country and, indeed, as exist already, accepted, in the same area of Dove Myer Robinson Park.

Elsbeth Hardie, Remuera.



Cigar ban

The continuing growth of vaping prompts me to consider the strangely hypocritical direction of ongoing government policies. With the prospect of legalised cannabis and the explosion of unregulated vaping, I mourn the forthcoming ban on cigars, the least harmful form of smoking if only because many cigar smokers indulge only once or twice a week and few inhale.

The demonisation of cigars is highly insensitive to my Dutch identity and sensibilities, and dooms my deeply significant cultural ritual of a cigar with friends. I am so offended.

I have started a cigar cellar for the lean years ahead, but why should I have to?

Petrus van der Schaaf, Te Arai Pt.



Short & sweet

On scooters

It's wonderful to find out that Lime scooters are to be banned, but why do we need new providers? Auckland Council doesn't seem to have completed its thinking. Rex Fausett, Auckland CBD.

On port

No major infrastructure project should be undertaken nowadays without first factoring in the probable effects of climate change. Mattie Wall, Westmere.

Moving the port will never happen, because it faces two fundamental problems: MMP and the Resource Management Act. Nick Kearney, Northcote.

You can get any result you want by selecting the right committee. Eric Strickett, Henderson.

On Coalition

At the Labour Party conference the Prime Minister referred at times to the "Labour Government". This is not a Labour Government. Colin Nicholls, Mt Eden.

On measles

Sadly, whatever the cause, yet another avoidable tragedy made possible by poor inoculation rates both here and in the islands. James Archibald, Birkenhead.

On Skantha

I am looking forward to hearing the results of the inquiry into how a chronic drunk, child-abusing doctor who went on to murder was given a "last chance" by Dunedin Hospital authorities. Stewart Hawkins, St Heliers.