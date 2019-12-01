A ham radio tower has reportedly collapsed in the north King Country town of Otorohanga.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said they that were called to reports that a person was trapped under a ham radio tower at 12.55pm.

Police and four fire engines attended the scene on Te Kawa Rd, between Otorohanga Rd and Hinewai Rd.

However, by the time firefighters arrived, the person was free, the Fenz spokesman said.

A St John spokeswoman said they received a call at 12.44pm and attended to one patient who had moderate injuries.

Firefighters left the scene at about 2pm.