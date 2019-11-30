Summer is starting with a massive storm brewing in the south that is expected to bring flooding and dangerous driving conditions.

Severe weather warnings are now in place as heavy rain and possible thunderstorms are expected to dump on the West Coast within hours, the MetService says.

Prolonged heavy rain in the region may even continue through to Wednesday or Thursday, marking a torrid first week of summer for the region.

WeatherWatch forecaster Philip Duncan said the heavy rain was being caused by a massive low pressure weather system building in the Southern Ocean.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Your weather: 'Heatwave temperatures' but big storm brewing

• Dry weather heading toward New Zealand for the next week

• Is this the end of the golden weather?

• Your weather: Make the most of your weekend, foul weather is en route this week

A huge storm is brewing in the Southern Ocean. Photo / WeatherWatch

Its centre would blow south of New Zealand, but just its fringes would be enough to likely bring slips, flooding and road closures to the West Coast over the next seven days.

Snow may even dump on the mountain ranges.

"Being in a ship in the Southern Ocean next week would be terrifying, with gigantic seas and hurricane force winds," Duncan said.

"But for New Zealand and Tasmania, we're on the edges of it and because it's so large we will have plenty of non-severe weather in the mix too."

Hanmer Springs was the country's hottest spot yesterday with a sizzling 30C, but it should dip to 26C today as the unsettled weather also brings gale warnings to the east of the South Island.

The ridge over us moves away tomorrow and northerlies start to pick up ahead of an approaching front. However, much of the country can expect a warm start to the summer. Find more details on your towns forecast at https://t.co/Yjbq0jfCz1 ^Tahlia pic.twitter.com/a8CYn1n6Zi — MetService (@MetService) November 30, 2019

Christchurch should escape the worst of the weather, however, with a top of 26C today, before hitting 23C tomorrow and 25C on Tuesday, with cloudy and windy periods.

Luckily for Aucklanders, the city should escape the worst of the weather.

Advertisement

Auckland is heading for a top of 24C today, before hitting 23C tomorrow and 26C on Tuesday with a few showers.

Hawke's Bay is heading for an impressive 28C today, while Hamilton is expected to get to 25C and Tauranga 22C.

Wellington can expect strong winds and a few showers today with a top of 19C, with 19C tipped again for tomorrow and 20C on Tuesday.

Here are maximum temperatures recorded today. Hanmer Springs the hottest at 30C, followed by Alexandra at 28C and Palmerston North at 27C. Low cloud over the Chatham Islands saw them creep up to 17C, Kaikoura, Christchurch, Hokitika and Milford Sound a little warmer at 18C. ^AB pic.twitter.com/aOvzK6SYgP — MetService (@MetService) November 30, 2019

Further south, the massive storm in the Southern Ocean is expected to strengthen by Monday night as it spans thousands of kilometres and brushes New Zealand and southeastern Australia.

WeatherWatch called it "one of the larger storms in New Zealand this year".

It was expected to send a surge of gale-force winds up the South Island, Cook Strait and the lower North Island on Monday and Tuesday.

Auckland can expect a fine day today but being on a ship in the Southern Ocean over the coming days could be "terrifying". Photo / File

It will affect the eastern side of the South Island and Wellington and southern Wairarapa. Wind warnings may be possible for a time.

Over Wednesday and Thursday, gusty northwesterly winds could blow for some regions including Wellington, Cook Strait and through the Southern Alps but it won't be as blustery as on Tuesday.

On Thursday, a pool of slightly cooler air will brush the West Coast, Southland and coastal Otago.

Not everyone will be hampered by poor weather this week, however.

The eastern North Island north of Masterton should enjoy fine weather. That included Hawke's Bay, which has no rain forecast for the next 10 days and could enjoy highs of up to 30C, and the Gisborne region.

Northland also would be windier than normal and only experience brief rain or showers.