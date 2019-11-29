Don't forget to pack an umbrella if you're heading to Seddon Park today, there is a possibility the cricket test will be hampered by rain again.

MetService had forecast early cloud before the weather breaks out into a fine day, but there could be a shower or two from the afternoon.

The second test of the Black Caps and England series began in Hamilton yesterday, but rain forced players from the field three balls after tea.

READ MORE:

• 'Heatwave temperatures' but big storm brewing

• Dry weather heading toward New Zealand for the next week

• Is this the end of the golden weather?<

Advertisement

Opener Tom Latham, who scored 101, and Henry Nicholls, five runs, would continue New Zealand's first innings from 10.30am.

Elsewhere, a week of brilliant weather would continue for most throughout the country.

"It was a fine start for a lot of people," Metservice meteorologist Tahlia Crabtree said. "It's still pretty summery weather and warm across the country."

"Moving into this afternoon, we've got showers popping up around the central North Island and we've got a thunderstorm risk out for that."

Tom Latham celebrates reaching his century during day 1 of the second Test match. Photo / Getty Images

A large air mass of warm weather hovering over the country was providing the ingredients necessary for thunderstorms, Crabtree said.

Whangārei, Auckland, and Tauranga were all tipped to reach 22C today, and Hamilton and New Plymouth would reach 21C.

Tomorrow should be a similar story weatherwise, especially for those in the North Island, but a high-pressure system would start to leave New Zealand.

However, there was a chance of isolated showers from Taranaki to Bay of Plenty northwards and about Kapiti and Wellington.

Advertisement

It'll be a mostly fine day for many in New Zealand, however, rain is around the corner. Photo / Chris Loufte

Meanwhile, a front would start to make its way over the South Island from tomorrow, bringing with it rain and wind for many.

"Today is the last truly nice day, and tomorrow it starts to get a little bit worse as we head into next week," Crabtree said.

Large storm over Southern Ocean to brush past New Zealand

Next week, one of the largest storms of the year is expected to form over the Southern Ocean and brush past New Zealand.

Weather Watch reports the storm won't directly cross the country but because of its phenomenal size, our weather will be affected.

It will span thousands of kilometers in diameter as a huge area of low pressure over the Southern Ocean develops into the storm.

"Gigantic seas and hurricane-force winds" should be expected in the storm, Weather Watch reported.

Rain would batter those on the West Coast the worst. There would be snow about the ranges and winds would be strongest in eastern areas and Cook Strait.

However, the storm could enhance the summery weather for some areas of New Zealand.