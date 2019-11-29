A customer was shocked to find his courier delivery had been sent to his neighbours and, where his signature should have been, the courier wrote "f**k them".

The customer, who only wanted to be identified as Connor, said he has been trying to resolve the issue with NZ Couriers but feels like "they are waiting for him to give up".

"I got the package after a delay. I noticed on my phone my package had arrived and I thought 'that's weird' because I hadn't signed for it. Then I saw the 'signature'," the customer told the Herald.

Instead of his signature, the status of the delivery had been updated with a handwritten note that said "f**k you".

Additionally, Connor still didn't have his parcel as it turned out it had been delivered to his neighbour's house.

"I ended up getting it through my neighbours. Then I called NZ Couriers and started a query," he said.

"I've called them several times since then and found out, after harassing them for information, that the note was actually directed at them."

Connor at first thought the neighbour had signed it with that message but was then informed it was actually the courier who had written that after delivery, as a message to the employer.

"These couriers must be under so much stress. I've had packages thrown before and I think it's to do with their work culture".

After much digging, the customer says he was told the reason this happened was because the courier was a new member of the team and had had "a few deliveries queried because of delays".

"NZ Couriers basically said that if they don't deliver all these by the end of the day they'll dock his pay. Mine was the last one of the day and he'd obviously been rushing all day to get them delivered," he said.

"I found out all this through them," he added.

"I think it's their working culture. They just get a new driver and send them on his way. It doesn't sound very good, there's not really any proper training."

Connor says the customer service team has been great at explaining things to him but he still feels like the company is hoping he'll forget about the incident.

He says he is hoping NZ Couriers will explain how they will change things to prevent this doesn't happen again.

"They escalated it through and I was meant to hear from the operations manager but haven't. The assistant operations manager said they'd send a written apology and explain how they'd improve the working environment.

"I called them today because I hadn't heard anything since mid last week. The person I spoke to said the case is closed."

Connor said he then received another call from the assistant operations manager but says it was essentially a repeat of what he had already said and been told.

"We're past that stage of getting an apology from the courier because it's not the courier's fault. I told them I need a letter from the operations manager by Monday. It doesn't look like they care.

"It's appalling for this to happen. He must have been under so much stress to write such nasty stuff. What steps led up to this? Something's gotta change."

Contacted by the Herald, NZ Couriers says the complaint was "addressed with the contractor involved".

"The individual was issued a breach of contract under the terms of his agreement with us. It was made very clear that this action is completely improper," senior executive Robert Levy said.

"The receiver of the parcel was spoken to and apology offered for the profanity in the signature space (which New Zealand Courier views as unacceptable and unprofessional).



"A written apology was sent to the recipient of the item (over two weeks ago)," he added.

"The behaviour of this contractor is not in line with business expectations or customer expectations, and New Zealand Couriers once again apologises to anyone offended by this 'signature'."