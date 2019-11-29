When twins Norina and Chiara Gasteiger go out into the workforce, they will have their late mother close to their hearts.

The 24-year-old high-achievers graduated from Auckland University yesterday with masters in health sciences.

Their father travelled from Austria for the ceremony, but their mother died of cancer in 2016, when they were in their final undergraduate year.

"Our mother really encouraged us and pushed us to pursue higher education, so our achievements are really a reflection of her dedication, as well as our father's support," Norina said.

Advertisement

"Sadly mum is unable to see us graduate, but we're thankful that dad can be here today."

Norina received a Master of Public Health and Chiara a Master of Health Psychology at the Auckland Town Hall. The twins had earlier completed joint arts and science degrees before branching into different areas.

The spark to pursue their research interests came by merging their undergraduate

majors - for Norina this meant media studies and population health and for Chiara, health sciences (population health) and psychology.

"After witnessing our mother's experience with a terminal illness I also realised there was a significant scope for improvement in the health system, to make positive changes for other families," Chiara said.

"I want to play a role in improving the accessibility to expensive medicines and help shape the health system."

READ MORE:

• Auckland University students stage sit-in to protest alleged racism on campus

• University of Auckland say they have taken action against student who harassed others

• University of Auckland student protests white supremacy at graduation

• Growing human brain cells boosted by $380 million University of Auckland fundraiser

The twins' graduation also means six years of awkward mix-ups coming to an end.



"Staff and other students have always confused us, and we often forget to mention that we are twins. We have had many awkward conversations with those who are unaware that there are two of us," Chiara said.

That led to some awkward interruptions, Norina said, laughing.

Advertisement

"It's never nice to interrupt someone and have to tell them that you don't know who they are and have no idea what they're talking about."

Chiara looked at different ways of explaining switching from a biologic medicine to a biosimilar. Biologics are medicines derived from living organisms and biosimilar are similar cost-effective versions of biologics.

Norina's masters looked at extending a patient portal into a mental health service, making accessing mental healthcare as easy as seeing a doctor.

"I adore teaching and finding solutions to real- life issues, through research," Norina said.

"Through my research in digital health I want to help make health more accessible by using technology, whether that be physically accessing healthcare or helping people to understand and apply health information."

The twins would soon co-author a paper looking at barriers to oral healthcare for children.

They helped each other succeed, Norina said.

"It has been extremely useful to have one another. We often studied together, discussed topics and even now still proofread for one another.

"Having slightly different academic backgrounds has been invaluable in broadening our understandings, making connections across disciplines and thinking outside of the box."

Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences students graduate in November so they can enter the workforce immediately, rather than waiting until May.