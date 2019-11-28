On this week's podcast:

The long-lasting debate over whether prisoners should be able to vote is enough to drive you nuts. But it's on again because some people just don't get it.

More on bush fires in Australia. A commentary from someone who experienced the 2009 fires in Victoria. A total of 173 people died.

And one of the top interviews of the year with Professor Boaz Ganor. Prof. Ganor is author of The Counter-Terrorism Puzzle - A Guide for Decision Makers. He is also executive director of the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism.

If you've read I am Pilgrim or The Afghan, etc, you'll appreciate Boaz Ganor.

