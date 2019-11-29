Auckland is undergoing one of its largest changes since the end of World War II with entire neighbourhoods demolished and 25,000 new homes built. But while everyone knows we need more housing, not everyone agrees

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

'Better quality homes for families'

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

What's driving the housing regeneration?

Community building or crisis thinking?

'The logic of learning from your middle-class neighbours is flawed'

Auckland Housing Programme: By the numbers

Māngere Development:

Northcote Development:

Roskill Development (including Roskill South and Ōwairaka):

Ōranga Development:

Tāmaki Regeneration: