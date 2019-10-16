The gap between the number of state houses and the families that need them continues to grow, as rents escalate beyond reach. Kirsty Johnston reports.

Every lunch break Ani Hill would get on her work computer and look for a house to rent.

Every evening, she would take her three babies to the library and use the free Wi-fi to scroll through the listings.

Every weekend she would go to viewings, dragging the children with her, promising they could go to the park afterwards.

Every time for more than a year she was knocked back.

"It was unsuccessful, unsuccessful, unsuccessful,"

