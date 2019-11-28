The increasing popularity of e-scooters and e-bikes have caught Wellington decision-makers on the hoof, leading to policy being made on the fly and calls for updated transport thinking.



Historically, cycling infrastructure has gone ahead on the evidence that if it's built, the people will come.

But transport blogger and researcher Oliver Bruce argues the move to electric means lightweight vehicles are coming regardless of whether the infrastructure exists because they're "fast, affordable and fun".

"We're seeing this mode emerge and we know that it's growing very quickly and we want people to ride them without being in danger, so let's get ahead of it and start building for it now.

"You're not going to put this technology back into the genie's bottle, this is what the future is going to look like."

Data from Wellington's electronic counters show significant increases year on year in bike trips.

In each month from May through to September about 4000 more bike trips were made on Hutt Rd than the same time in 2018.

‌



Karori Tunnel, surrounded by steep hills, experienced a whopping 53 per cent increase in trips for the month of September.

Some of that increase was attributable to better infrastructure but the majority of it was likely down to going electric, Bruce said.

Between 2017 and 2018 e-bike and e-scooter imports doubled to 30,000 and are on track to almost double again this year.

It's a stark contrast to 2014 when less then 2,500 were imported.

Bruce said many e-bikes were being used as primary commuting vehicles because people don't get as sweaty, they arrive to work faster than driving on congested roads, and they don't have to worry about parking.

E-bikes typically cost between $3000 and $5000.

Wellington mayor Andy Foster said the discussions around the capital's $6.4b transport plan, Let's Get Wellington Moving, meant that not a lot had happened over the past three years as many new infrastructure projects were essentially on hold.

But better cycling infrastructure would be included in the project's quick wins, he said.

"We are in consultation at the moment around safer speeds in the central city and the golden mile … and also we'll be doing the bus priority work which will be a whole-street approach that will take into account urban amenity, walking, and cycling."

As for the e-scooters, the city council's trial of two share schemes comes to an end next month.

Operators are licensed for 18 months but have had six months to prove themselves.

Providers Flamingo and JUMP secured a licence for their e-scooter share schemes in Wellington but Lime was snubbed. Photo / WCC.

If councillors are happy, a draft policy for micromobility transport will be developed for consultation.

Wellington held back on the e-scooter craze, waiting for Christchurch and Auckland to roll out the share schemes first. In those cities Lime was king.

But the capital decided to snub Lime and went with providers Flamingo and JUMP instead.

The council says it's not "closing the door on Lime" and if one of the other operators pulls out, Lime will be the next cab off the rank.

The decision making around e-scooters was extraordinary as six original recommendations turned into 17 following amendment after amendment around the council table.

At the time, councillor Brian Dawson pointed out there was no way to enforce many of the rules voted through.

"What we've ended up with is a TUX version of a policy - exactly what my dog had for breakfast."

Councillor Nicola Young was also critical.

"At the moment we've got anarchy on Wellington streets, we've got skateboarders, we've got Onzos, and now we've got e-scooters- and pedestrians are really scared."

Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter is in favour of moving e-scooters off footpaths and into bike lanes. Photo / Mark Mitchell.

One of the rules councillors decided on was to ban e-scooters from CBD footpaths, but did a 180 after council officers voiced health and safety concerns.

The issue went back to a vote and the condition was changed to e-scooters not being ridden on the footpath unless it's unsafe to do otherwise.

According to NZTA rules e-scooters cannot be used in designated cycle lanes that are a part of the road.

The Government has plans to consult on new regulations, including a proposed rule change to allow e-scooters in cycle lanes.

Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter said she was in favour of moving e-scooters off the footpath.

"More and more people are using e-scooters and the like for short trips, which makes sense given they're a fast, affordable, and clean alternative to using a car.



"One of the best ways to cater for e-scooters is to build separated bike lanes, where people can ride without the worry of traffic or being in the way of pedestrians. Our rules need to catch up so e-scooter users can do just that."