Bus commuters in Auckland are being told to check their regular routes as some services will be cancelled today.

NZ Bus, which operates some of Auckland Transport's busiest routes in the city, will not run its normal services between 8.15am and 2.45pm.

The canned services come as more than 700 drivers are due to meet to discuss their collective agreement.

All services affected are listed on the Auckland Transport website.

All bus services by NZ Bus will not operate between 8.15am-2.45pm on 28 November (today) due to drivers meeting to discuss their collective agreement. Some services immediately before or after this could be affected. More details here: https://t.co/5hmj9g9URR pic.twitter.com/7Y0y5mzBzO — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) November 27, 2019

Routes affected are those that run on Dominion, Sandringham, Mt Eden and Manukau roads, as well as other routes around Auckland.

All services run by other bus operators, however, will continue to run and school buses, trains and ferries will not be affected.

Auckland Transport bus services manager Darek Koper said: "We understand that our customers will find this frustrating and apologise for the inconvenience.''

Koper said drivers attending the collective employment agreement meeting will be back on the road "as soon as possible'' after the meeting.