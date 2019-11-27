Emergency services are treating one person after a car crashed into Wellington's harbour this afternoon
Police were called just before 2pm to Evans Bay Parade where the car reportedly crashed through a wooden barrier onto rocks below.
Fire and Emergency are assisting with the retrieval of the partly-submerged vehicle.
The condition of the occupant is unknown at this stage.
