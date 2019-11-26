A Dunedin jury's been warned to avoid sympathy and prejudice as they prepare to deliberate on the fate of a Dunedin doctor accused of murdering a teenager.

Venod Skantha, 32, has spent the past three weeks on trial before the High Court at Dunedin charged with the murder of 16-year-old Amber-Rose Rush and four counts of threatening to a kill.

The jury is poised to begin their deliberations, after Justice Gerald Nation completes his summary of the case today.

"You could have strong sympathy for Amber-Rose Rush, her family and her friends… for young witnesses called before the court … and even for Dr Skantha, a young man who's found himself in this predicament," the judge said today.

"You may also have had prejudice... against young people behaving in a way alien to you, against Dr Skantha for hanging out with young people, or even the young people for how they used him and his home."

Justice Nation urged the jury to look past these feelings - and consider ways they might be prejudiced.

"Fundamental to a fair trial is the presumption of innocence. Dr Skantha was under no obligation to give evidence in this trial. [You should also discount] reports in the media - particularly headlines, and the fact bail was denied to Dr Skantha."

The judge said the jury now had to decide whether the Crown had proven beyond reasonable doubt that Skantha was the person who killed Amber-Rose.

"Beyond reasonable doubt is a very high standard of proof. A reasonable doubt is not going to be based on a fanciful possibility."

He also noted the defence's main argument - that the Crown's star 16-year-old witness was the real killer.

"If you decide [the teen witness] could've been an accomplice… it would not mean you have to find Dr Skantha not guilty."

Justice Nation said one thing was clear.

"When Amber-Rose Rush was lying in her bed, someone cut her neck. Whoever cut her neck must have intended to kill her. The real question is whether you're satisfied that person was Dr Skantha."

Crown, defence closing arguments

The Crown says a Dunedin doctor killed a teenage girl with "one quick incision" as she lay in bed, but the defence has rubbished the prosecution's theories.

Yesterday the jury heard both Crown and defence closing addresses before they begin their deliberations today with more 1000 pages of evidence and numerous exhibits at their fingertips.

Amber-Rose Rush was murdered in her bed.

Crown prosecutor Robin Bates said Skantha's motive was clear: Amber-Rose had threatened to tell police and his hospital superiors about him "touching up" girls, offering them money for sex and supplying alcohol to minors.

The prosecutor said not only was the doctor's job important to him but he was on a final warning for misconduct at the time.

"Amber alone could bring his career to an end; years of training, costs involved — down the drain, all over rover," he told the jury.

But defence counsel Jonathan Eaton QC said the suggestion a young doctor would kill a girl to protect his career was fanciful.

"If anything doesn't make sense in this case, it's that theory," he said.

Similarly, Eaton told the court, it was illogical he would go to the victim's Corstorphine home with a 16-year-old driver and subsequently confess to him.

The lawyer said the evidence that the defendant groped the victim as she suggested did not stack up in any event, which was why the girl went back to his house after the alleged incident.

Eaton accepted Skantha had offered Amber-Rose $20,000 for sex but said that had been fuelled by alcohol and was certainly not serious.

Bates told the jury it was significant Amber-Rose was dead within 30 minutes of her last message to Skantha on February 2 last year, and that her phone was taken.

The Crown prosecutor said whoever went inside the Clermiston Ave home in the middle of the night was taking "a massive risk".

"The person who took that risk had to have a very compelling and immediate reason to be there," he said.

Eaton said the police case against his client was "blinkered", and he was highly critical of the Crown's key witness — the teenage driver who was with his client from February 2-4.

He suggested the jury should have heard "screaming alarm bells" when the man called himself a "compulsive liar" in an interview with police.

"This is a story of violence, trauma, emotion, threats, fear. Throughout these interviews we don't see any emotional response from [him]," Eaton said.

It was a different story in court.

The lawyer said the witness did not stand up to scrutiny.

The teenager used the phrase "I can't remember" 161 times and asked for a question to be repeated 26 times, he noted.

While Bates acknowledged the witness was unusual, he said there was a generally clear version of events.

"He's not a person who would viciously kill a friend, a person who was good to him," he said.

Bates said the person who stabbed Amber-Rose, severing her carotid artery and trachea, knew what they were doing, consistent with Skantha's training as a doctor.

"[It was] a focused attack ... to shut Amber up with one quick incision," he said.

"The person who did this was really really angry."

The defence had a different theory.

The key witness, Eaton told the jury, was infatuated with the young doctor.

"He was in awe of this guy, obsessed with his car ... loved being his driver," he said.

"He treasured that relationship. I suggest he'd do anything to protect Venod Skantha."

When Skantha was questioned by police two days after Amber-Rose's death he denied any involvement.

The Crown said the defendant lied throughout and tried to distance himself from the victim.

Eaton, though, stressed his client gave the statement voluntarily and without a lawyer and his demeanour only changed when the accusations began flying.

"He was hurt by it; offended, shocked and hurt," he said.

It might have crossed jurors' minds, Eaton said, that both Skantha and his teenage associate were involved in the stabbing.

But that was not the Crown case, and if they were unsure, they must acquit the defendant, he said.

Justice Gerald Nation will sum up the case this morning, then the jury's deliberations will begin.

- Otago Daily Times