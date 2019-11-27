Wellington's leaders aren't taking no for an answer and will continue to lobby the Government for congestion charging.

New mayor Andy Foster and regional council chair Daran Ponter met with Transport Minister Phil Twyford for about half an hour this morning about Let's Get Wellington Moving (LGWM).

The sequencing of a second Mt Victoria tunnel was also promised to be a hot topic at the meeting with Foster doubling down on his position to bring its construction forward at a Wellington Chamber of Commerce event yesterday.

But just how hard Foster pushed for the cause today remains known to only those behind closed doors.

Ponter did go as far as saying the issue was not brought up in a "direct way".

"Minister Twyford has been very clear that mass rapid transit is and remains the Government's priority and of course that is what the regional council and the city council have signed up to."

The meeting was constructive and positive, Twyford said.

"We all agreed to move forward with the business cases for both rapid transit and roading, including the second Mt Vic tunnel. Then we can have a discussion on the basis of evidence."

Foster said he was confident the Minister knew where he was coming from on a number of issues, including sequencing.

Twyford has previously confirmed he ruled out a congestion charge in Wellington in July 2019. He made a decision earlier in February not to include congestion charging in the development of the $6.4b transport project's financial forecasting.

But the first Foster heard of the Government ruling it out was when the Herald contacted him earlier this month.

The Government has ruled out a congestion charge in Wellington.

LGWM was negotiated under former one-term Labour mayor Justin Lester.

Twyford made the Government's position on congestion charging clear to local government partners earlier this year during negotiations, he confirmed in response to a written parliamentary question from National's transport spokesman Chris Bishop.

"I have not directly communicated my statement made to the NZ Herald to Andy Foster. I look forward to meeting the new Wellington mayor in coming weeks to discuss Wellington transport matters," Twyford said in the response issued before today's meeting.

Ponter said he would continue to lobby the Government and any future government for congestion charging.

The regional council chair falls on the side of a congestion charge sending a message to change behaviour, although also acknowledges it could be a means of revenue gathering.

"A big part of what the whole Let's Get Welly Moving project is about is mode shift, getting people out of cars into public transport," Ponter said.

Greater Wellington Regional Council chair Daran Ponter says congestion charging will send a clear message about mode shift.

Foster agrees with this but seems more focused on the money the charging could bring as the city council grapples with how it's going to fund its share of the transport project without significant rate hikes.

He has described taking congestion charging off the table as a "literal roadblock".

Bishop said it was premature of the Government to rule it out so quickly.

"The National Party is open to it as long as it's done in a revenue neutral way, but it is a useful tool to manage demand on our roads."

Twyford has previously argued people had to have genuine transport choices before congestion pricing could be considered.

"That's why our focus is on building high quality public transport, rapid transit and walking and cycling infrastructure alongside the roads and motorways to give people real transport choices.

"This gives people a real alternative to taking their car, helping to free up the roads for those that have to drive."