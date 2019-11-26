Police are continuing their investigation into the death of Hamilton woman Crystal-Lee Selwyn, who died of injuries after an assault on Sunday.

The 38-year-old was left in a critical condition after the incident at a Churchill Ave house.

She was transported to hospital, where she later died.

"This is a tragic incident for Crystal-Lee's family, and we are ensuring they receive the appropriate support," a police spokesperson said.

A 36-year-old man appeared in Hamilton District Court on Monday, charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He was remanded in custody and will reappear on Monday, December 2.

Charges will be reviewed prior to that appearance, a police spokesperson said.

"If you, or someone you know, is at physical or emotional risk, please let someone know."