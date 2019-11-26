COMMENT

There is no corruption in New Zealand. Much like there is no depression in New Zealand. If we say it, it must be true.

In my view, our electoral donation system is a joke. It's not a United States level joke but that's capitalism run amok. Here it's just capitalism buying favours.

The New Zealand First funding saga is tricky to explain and so it doesn't seem to be resonating with the public as much as it should. I'm sure they paid some fancy pants law firm to design the New Zealand First Foundation so it's probably pretty legal.

