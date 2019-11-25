The Crown has started wrapping up its case against a Dunedin doctor accused of murder.

Venod Skantha, 32, is accused of stabbing Amber-Rose Rush to death while she lay in bed at her Corstorphine home last year.

Skantha has denied killing 16-year-old. The defence will not call any witnesses to testify.

Dr Venod Skantha on trial for the murder of Amber-Rose Rush. Photo / Supplied

The Crown summarised to the jury their version of what happened the night Amber-Rose Rush was killed.

Crown lawyer Robin Bates said the day she died, Amber-Rose threatened to go to Dunedin Hospital and tell Skantha's employers he had been turning up to work drunk - and "touching up" minors without consent.

"Skantha's job and lifestyle were put in immediate jeopardy," Bates said.

Bates says while it's not the Crown's responsibility to prove motive - Skantha had told co-workers at Dunedin Hospital he couldn't afford to lose his job.

Whoever did this intended to kill her

Earlier, Bates told the jury they wouldn't be human if they didn't find the past three weeks distressing.

"You've had to trawl through more than a thousand pages of evidence - and numerous exhibits."

But he says the Crown must prove homicide beyond reasonable doubt by showing the defendant killed Amber-Rose, and that they intended to kill her.

"There's no question whoever did this intended to kill her."

The trial continues