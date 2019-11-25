One person has died in a crash between a car and a motorcycle in Dunedin this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said the crash, which occurred about 12.55pm, happened at the intersection of Brighton Rd and Viscount Rd in Waldronville..

The road was closed and the Serious Crash Unit is investigating, she said.

Police confirmed the fatality just before 3pm, reports Otago Daily Times.

A nearby resident told a photographer at the scene that he heard a crash and headed outside.

He started directing traffic, as other people had started to arrive at the scene.

He said there had been another crash at that spot last weekend.

No further details were available.