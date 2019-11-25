Mounting evidence

The Tūpuna Maunga Authority (TMA) has bespoke setup legislation that makes it, for the most part, a law unto itself. However, it's also bound by the Reserves Act that states any new administrator must present a management plan specific to the reserve it has taken over. The act lays out defined procedures: administrators should make a plan, put the plan out for public comment, then finalise it accordingly.

In 2016, the TMA met the Reserves Act requirement by producing, with a submissions process, an Integrated Management Plan, which laid out plans for its 14 maunga in general terms

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Dense bush

US elections

Port options

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Erebus cause

Drowned anglers

Australian attitudes

Boom times

Acquired knowledge

Super scheme

Short & sweet