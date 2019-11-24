One person is believed to be suffering serious injuries after a car crash on State Highway 18 (Upper Harbour Motorway), Hobsonville.

Two cars crashed on the motorway just before the Trig Rd off-ramp, a police spokeswoman said.

While it was unconfirmed how many were involved and injured, one person is believed to have suffered serious injuries, she said.

The motorway westbound is closed and traffic is being diverted, she said.

Police were advised of the crash around 6.50pm this evening. St John Ambulance and Fire and Emergency Services were also at the scene, she said.

Motorists are advised to expect delays or avoid the area if possible.