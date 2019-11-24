Family of Hastings man Eddie Peters, who died after a bashing a year ago, have gathered for a memorial, waiting, as are police, for answers as to carried out the assault.

Peters was found badly beaten when residents in Diaz Dr, Flaxmere, investigated noises on their driveway just after midnight on November 16 last year.

It was early on a Friday morning, soon after he had left a nearby address where people had gathered after the end of a tangi the previous day.

Suffering critical head injuries, he never recovered and died in Wellington Hospital eight days later, on the

