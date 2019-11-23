Two people are dead after a crash near Ōpōtiki in the Bay of Plenty.

The two-vehicle crash happened at 10.10am on State Highway 2, Waiotahi Beach Rd.

Police confirmed two people have died in the crash, with four other people injured.

The Serious Crash Unit is attending and the road is expected to be closed for a number of hours.

Diversions are in place at SH2 and Woodlands Road to the east, and SH2 and Waiotahi Valley Road to the west.

Heavy vehicles however will be unable to take the diversion and will need to wait for the road to re-open.