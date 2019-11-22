One person has been seriously injured in a crash between a ute, a car and a cyclist near New Plymouth this morning.

It was unclear how the crash happened at 10am on State Highway three at Motunui, north of New Plymouth.

A St John Ambulance spokesman said one person was seriously injured and two others had moderate injuries.

All three would be transported via ambulance to Taranaki Base Hospital. He was unable to say if the cyclist suffered the serious injury.

Police did not know how the crash happened but were investigating.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand was also at the scene directing traffic.

Traffic is now flowing again on Main North Rd, between Turangi Upper Rd and Waiau Rd.