COMMENT:

There are many electoral and political questions arising out of the current NZ First donations scandal. Will the imbroglio tarnish the reputation and popularity of Winston Peters and his party? Or will Peters and his colleagues be exonerated, allowing NZ First to climb back up the moral and polling ladder for the next election?

But the big political questions are about its impact on the Government's credibility and popularity. And is Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern adequately dealing with the matter?

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during her post-Cabinet press conference at Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during her post-Cabinet press conference at Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Yesterday's Political Roundup column laid out the substance of the issue – see: What's going on with NZ First's

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.