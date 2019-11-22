A child has been taken to hospital after what is being described as a "water incident" in northern Waikato this afternoon.

The child was in a moderate condition when taken by St John ambulance from Mangatangi, 20 kilometres east of Pokeno, to Kidz First Children's Hospital in South Auckland, a St John spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman couldn't confirm the child's age or sex.

A St John ambulance and first response unit were sent after the alarm was raised, and
the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter was also dispatched, but not needed.

Emergency services were called at 1.31pm.

Mangatangi, which is between Mangatawhiri and Miranda, is a tiny settlement of around 20 homes, as well as a school and playcentre.

