Book lovers in Napier are a step closer to getting a new, permanent library, after the site was deemed unsafe in June 2017 and closed.

Council has now set aside $15.8 million for the project, with due diligence completed on the top three possible sites.

The exact cost will not be known until the site and design has been completed, and consultation undertaken with the community.

The due diligence work indicated that council should continue to explore building options for the former library site on Station St.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise said it was great to be able to let the community know progress is being made.

"Having a permanent home for our city library is one of our top priorities," Wise said.

Council initially had 16 sites on its list, with the site evaluation method approved by council in December last year.

Many of the sites were deemed unsuitable according to the site selection criteria, and due diligence was carried out on the top three sites.

Napier Library Steering Group chair Tania Wright said it was an exciting community project and she is excited to share the ideas with everyone.

The site options will be confirmed or otherwise by this Council and the Napier community through a full public consultation process.

Currently the library is housed in MTG.