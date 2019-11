A child was been taken to hospital in a serious condition after they were struck by a car last night.

Emergency services responded to reports of a crash on Bells Rd at 8pm last night, a spokesperson said.

The child was taken to Middlemore Kids Hospital in a serious condition, they said.

This morning, a Counties Manukau District Health Board spokeswoman said the child was stable but would not clarify the seriousness of the injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.