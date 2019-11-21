Te Mata School "super teacher" Penny Chatfield had never won anything.

until Thursday when, at a special assembly at the school, she discovered she had won a trip to infinity and beyond.

Chatfield's not off to space, yet, but she is now preparing for a voyage to the next best thing, the Houston Space Centre, to take part in the Space Exploration Educators Conference next year.

The experienced science, technology, engineering and maths teacher has been at the Te Mata School for 15 years.

She was nominated by parents for the prize, run through Genesis' school-gen programme.

Chatfield beat 284

