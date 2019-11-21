Former Prime Minister Helen Clark is rejecting any suggestion that she or her Government were tainted by the New Zealand First donations scandal in 2008, when Labour lost the election.

"I do not believe that the events concerning NZ First were of any particular significance in the 2008 election result and do not accept any inference that the actions of others impacted on my reputation," she told the Herald.

The parallels with 2008 have been brought into sharp focus this week, following questions about donations and the secretive NZ First Foundation.

READ MORE:
NZ First Foundation donor: 'I clearly believed

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Does Ardern have clean hands?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

History repeating?

'Opaque'

Improving the law