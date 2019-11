A car and truck have crashed on the outskirts of Invercargill, injuring two people.

The crash took place about 6.35am today near the corner of Oteramika and Mill Rds in Seaward Bush.

Police, fire and paramedic teams had all been notified and called to the scene.

"Early indications look as though one person may have received serious injuries and another moderate injuries," a police spokesman said.

