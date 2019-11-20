Four-year-old Shannon van Zyl is one of a growing number of children spending long hours in childcare as parents struggle with long working hours and Auckland traffic.

An Auckland childcare company says it plans to offer care from 6am to 8pm, plus take-home meals for parents too busy to cook at home.

The new Rainbow Corner centre in Botany will also provide an on-site doctor, nurse, pharmacy, physiotherapist and podiatrist so children in daycare can get medical help if needed - even if their parents can't get there quickly.

Owner Rrahul Dosshi said the multi-million-dollar centre for 200 children, split

