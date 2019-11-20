Aucklanders need more clarity and input into the Government's light rail project before it goes off the rails, says a business leader.

Heart of the City chief executive Viv Beck said there is no bigger project in Aucklanders' lifetime and yet uncertainty swirls around what lies ahead.

"For such a complex, expensive and transformative project we need to ensure that the best bid selected by central government has a clear understanding of Auckland's needs.

"We want to make sure this is not a Wellington decision for Auckland," she said.

