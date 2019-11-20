Armed police have been patrolling streets across Hawke's Bay amid a spate of ongoing gang violence in Napier.

Minister of Police and Napier MP Stuart Nash confirmed the need for armed police in Hawke's Bay was being reviewed on a daily basis. following three days of incidents, starting with an assault at Anderson Park, Greenmeadows, on Sunday.

A man aged in his 20s was admitted to hospital with a broken jaw.

Over the next few hours a person was reportedly struck by a vehicle across town in Geddis Ave, Maraenui, a man arrived at the Napier Medical Centre with a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.