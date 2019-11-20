Some Rotorua CBD retailers have had enough. Constant screaming, fighting and even staff being assaulted on their doorstep has become the daily norm. More than 10 inner-city business owners met with the council yesterday to share their stories and find a remedy for the issue that is "destroying" the CBD. Reporter Caroline Fleming reports.

Being punched in the face and having a gun pulled on them are just some of the "horror stories" retailers have been experiencing in the CBD.

These incidents were two of the many tales brought up at Rotorua Lakes Council yesterday with a number of inner-city

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.