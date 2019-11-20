COMMENT

Explosive munitions are very useful in times of war. They are the exact opposite in times of peace, when the war has gone and civilians re-occupy the areas that were fought over or trained on.

When the explosives become remnants (as either unexploded or abandoned) they have the capacity to continue to kill and maim, and make landscapes inoperative, for decades to come. Explosive remnants can do this because while they may be rusty on the outside, on the inside they may be as perfect as the day they left the factory.

READ MORE:
Defence Force denies Afghanistan deaths

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.