A slip-damaged Ōmokoroa home which is teetering on the edge of a cliff is set to be replaced by a small community reserve. Sandra Conchie has talked to a senior council manager and sought community feedback about the watershed decision.
The demolition of an "eyesore" Ōmokoroa home damaged in a major slip, which is set to be replaced by a small reserve and lookout, has been given the community's seal of approval.
"I am happy this is finally going to happen. The property has stood empty for such a long time and it's an eyesore. Empty buildings are no good for anyone," the resident said.
Gary Allis, Western Bay of Plenty District Council's infrastructure services group manager, said the home, set to be demolished at 37 McDonnell St, was damaged in major slips during the cyclonic storms Debbie and Cook in April 2017.
A major slip tore out the back yards of both 37 and 39 McDonnell St, leaving the house at number 37 teetering over the edge of a 30 metre-high slip above the sea, he said
Allis said the house lost its wastewater and water utilities but was otherwise intact.
Following the storm, the council deemed the house too dangerous to live in under the Building Act.
Subsequently, the Earthquake Commission paid out about 25 per cent of capital property value but the house insurer declined to pay compensation, he said.