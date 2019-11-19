11.20am

Crowds are gathering at Waitangi ahead of the visit by Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

The treaty grounds are already awash with the sound of exuberant waiata.

Among those gathered was Victoria Howells from Kerikeri, who presented flowers to Lady Diana at the treaty grounds in 1983.

Victoria Howells of Kerikeri, who presented flowers to Princess Diana in 1983. Photo / John Stone

Today's visit is the first to Waitangi by a member of the royal family in 25 years.

The last visit to Waitangi was made by Prince Charles on Waitangi Day 1994.

This royal visit is Charles and Camilla's third time in New Zealand after previous tours in 2012 and 2015.

As well as the Bay of Islands their six-day tour takes in Auckland, Christchurch and Kaikoura. The South Island visits will focus on aftermath and recovery from the earthquakes of 2011 and 2016.

Today's visit to Waitangi will see the couple formally welcomed to the Treaty Grounds around noon with a pōwhiri and a series of challenges, followed by speeches from the mahau (porch) of Te Whare Rūnanga (the carved meeting house).

Hopes were high among many Māori that Charles' speech would include some form of apology or acknowledgment of wrongs since his great-great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria signed the Treaty of Waitangi with their forebears at the same spot in 1840.

Those hopes had been raised by two recent "expressions of regret" by representatives of the British Crown.

The first, in January 2018, was by Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy at a flagpole reconciliation ceremony in Russell; the second, just last month, was by British High Commissioner Laura Clarke ahead of commemorations in Gisborne for the 250th anniversary of Captain Cook's arrival.

With formalities completed, Charles and Camilla will plant a tree, visit the award-winning Te Kōngahu Museum of Waitangi, and take a walking tour with an emphasis on some of the environmental initiatives under way at the Treaty Grounds.

The couple were then to head to separate events with Charles heading to Queenstown Resort College's Tai Tokerau campus in nearby Paihia to meet young people taking part in the Prince's Trust New Zealand Enterprise programme.

Prince Charles meeting Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at Government House. Photo / RNZ - Patrice Allen

The programme offers 18 to 30-year-olds practical skills, training, mentoring and financial support, with the aim of strengthening their entrepreneurial mindsets and helping them start their own businesses.

The Prince was to meet with young entrepreneurs to discuss their business plans and hopes for the future, before crossing the road to meet volunteers at the Paihia Fire Station.

Meanwhile, the Duchess was to travel to Kerikeri Primary School to learn about its Enviroschools programme and Garden to Table, a parent-run scheme in which children

grow vegetables and fruit then learn how to prepare them.

The royals are having a day off on Thursday before they head to Christchurch.