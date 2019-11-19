The first royal visit to the Waitangi Treaty Grounds in 25 years gets under way around noon tomorrow.

If you're keen to catch a glimpse of the royal couple during the official pōwhiri, speeches from the porch of Te Whare Rūnanga (the carved meeting house) or their walking tour of the grounds, head to the Hobson Memorial gate at the top of the Treaty Grounds between 11am and 2pm. Arrive early if you want to be sure of a prime spot.

The Hobson Memorial gate is on Tau Henare Dr, uphill from the main Treaty Grounds entrance on the way to Waitangi golf course.

Entry will be free but security will be in place with bag searches for all visitors.

Parking won't be available at the gate. Instead you can leave your vehicle at the Treaty Grounds car park down the hill, the sports field opposite the Treaty Grounds entrance, or the Haruru Falls track car park.

Disabled and kuia/kaumatua parking will be available at the top car park, just past Hobson Memorial.

After the Treaty Grounds visit the royal couple will split up with Prince Charles staying in Paihia and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, heading to Kerikeri.

The future King will visit Queenstown Resort College's Tai Tokerau campus on Selwyn Rd, in central Paihia, then Paihia Fire Station, which is almost directly across the road.

Meanwhile, Camilla will visit Kerikeri Primary School on Hone Heke Rd.

Those events aren't open to the wider public but you'll have every chance of catching a glimpse of the royals, particularly Prince Charles in Paihia.

The exact times of the Paihia and Kerikeri events have not been made public but they are expected to take place mid-afternoon.

The royal couple have no public engagements on Thursday. On Friday they will travel to Christchurch.