“This model successfully meets the needs of Kiwibank customers in more than 80 locations around Aotearoa New Zealand.

“Customers will continue to access everyday banking services including cash deposits, withdrawals, and fund transfers, with support from trained staff from the partner business. Additional services, such as account opening, will be available via in-branch iPads.”

For customers who need support with digital banking, one-on-one assistance from a Kiwibank digital expert is available, the spokesperson added.

“We also offer 24/7 Phone Banking and assisted banking through our Contact Centre. If the changes proceed, the Kaitāia branch will become a Local for Kiwibank Agent later this year.”

The spokesperson said they actively sought feedback from customers and community groups throughout the process, with all feedback received to be carefully considered before any final decision is made.

“To date, feedback has been minimal and largely positive.”

In addition to the proposed changes in Kaitāia, Kiwibank said they would also extend hours in Kaikohe and Kaitāia from three to five days a week and they are also planning a new Kerikeri branch.

The Whangārei Central branch is also set for refurbishment.

While the bank said services will continue under the new model, concern has been raised by residents who worry the model may make banking harder for older people and local groups that rely on face-to-face banking.

Kaitāia Business Association chairman Josh Kirby said he hopes the change will provide more foot traffic for the contracted business.

“The real shame will be to have another empty building in the town centre. Hopefully, this can be filled with a new tenant as soon as possible.”

Kirby said on a positive note the ASB bank has relocated to new premises on Commerce St, “so it’s great to see a commitment from them to remain in the Kaitāia town centre”.

“This will help bring some additional footfall to the south end of Commerce Street.”

A Cable Bay resident, who asked not to be named, said he requires the face-to-face banking regularly.

“I live on superannuation and need to travel twice as far now to do other banking things… there are over 3000 Cable Bay residents that will now have to travel over 60km to the Kerikeri branch.”

He said he had submitted feedback on the proposal and hoped they may change their decision.

Last year customers in Doubtless Bay faced similar changes when the bank’s Mangonui service closed.

Kiwibank said the owner of the Mangonui Four Square, which provided banking services on behalf of the bank in Doubtless Bay, decided they were no longer able to offer the banking services.