Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northland Age

Kaitāia locals to lose full-service Kiwibank branch under proposed changes

Yolisa Tswanya
By
Deputy news director·Northland Age·
3 mins to read

Kiwibank customers in Kaitaia may see some changes to how the bank operates later this year.

Kiwibank customers in Kaitaia may see some changes to how the bank operates later this year.

Far North Kiwibank customers are facing big banking changes with the Kaitāia branch set to close and be replaced by a locally run partner service.

The bank said the proposed change is part of a wider effort to strengthen services across Northland.

Should the changes go ahead, the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Northland Age

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northland Age