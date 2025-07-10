“Between Term 1 and Term 2, schools using the SLC model in Northland reported a 96% reduction in complaints, which reflects improved service quality and satisfaction.”

He said the term 3 SLC menu was taste-tested by more than 120 students across six North Island regions and resulted in 73% positive feedback.

“The SLC rotates participating schools each term to provide diverse input into meal development.”

Seymour said any parent knows getting children to like something is no easy task.

“I’d say if you’re winning 73% of the time, that’s a great result.”

Since the beginning of Term 1, the programme has delivered more than 13.8 million meals, to 242,000 students, in 1011 schools nationally.

Seymour said the programme has taken on feedback and responded to issues.

“Previously there were issues with meals not arriving on time. The programme got more trucks, streamlined delivery routes, and heard from principals and schools how they could address concerns. Now they deliver on time, more than 98% of the time, every day.

“Many of the previous issues arose from the use of ‘stop gap’ frozen meals, exacerbated by Libelle’s liquidation. This has been fixed. Equipment was upgraded, and staff numbers increased, to increase meal production and control quality better. Production is now exceeding daily targets, and two million meals are expected to be ready for distribution by the start of Term 3.”

He said since March, complaints to the ministry had reduced by 92% and the transparent feedback system allowed the programme to be responsive and effective at improving processes.

“The programme has also already realised taxpayer savings of over $130 million; $8 million of those savings will go to ensuring 10,000 children in early learning services receive a taxpayer-funded lunch every day.”