Auckland has put on a beautiful day for Prince Charles and Camilla's official welcome to New Zealand at Government House in Epsom.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Governor General Dame Patsy Reddy are on the grounds, along with members of the New Zealand Armed Forces standing at attention.

Charles, Prince of Wales, and Camilla, Duchess of Wales, received a traditional Māori welcome provided by members of the armed forces with Kaumātua and Kuia.

The welcome consisted of the wero, or challenge, where the warrior placed a dart on the ground for His Royal Highness to pick up.

A Karanga, a call of welcome, and the haka followed with the prince taking the Royal Salute.

Prince Charles then inspected members of the armed forces lined up in the grounds of Government House.

Along the walk of about 40 people, the prince stopped occasionally to speak briefly with a handful of armed forces personnel.

Governor General Dame Patsy Reddy stood behind Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, near a plinth in front of the armed forces personnel.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and partner Clarke Gayford were also on the grounds.

Prince Charles and Jacinda Ardern meet at Government House.

Apart from the hustle and bustle of vehicles driving below Government House, only the singing of birds and slight chatter among the press contingent could be heard.

Security staff could also be seen littered throughout the grounds but, all in all, the day was peaceful and sunny in Epsom this morning.

Charles, Prince of Wales, shared a jovial moment with opposition leader Simon Bridges in front of media before a private meeting.

The pair shook hands before quietly exchanging a few words between themselves about the media - of which there were half a dozen people armed with cameras and microphones.

Prince Charles and Camilla were welcomed by politicians including Simon Bridges.

Prince Charles joked quietly with Bridges about the media interest, with snaps coming thick and fast - with cameras flashing like a strobe light in a nightclub.

"Well, you must be used to it," Bridges said.

"I'm sure you are," the prince replied.

"Not this many," Bridges added.

And as fast as the pair entered the room and shook hands, media were ushered out of the room.

When Bridges left Government House he spoke briefly with media about his conversation with Prince Charles.

The leader of the opposition said the pair had a good conversation and he was surprised with his Royal Highness' knowledge of New Zealand matters.

They discussed briefly the future of the Commonwealth, trade and Bridges gave the prince a pot of honey from Mount Maunganui Golf Course.

Following his meeting with New Zealand politicians, Prince Charles meet volunteers working to clear plastic from coastal waters around New Zealand.

The non-profit organisation, Sea Cleaners, has removed more than 8.8 million litres of waste from our waterways since 2002.

Prince Charles boarded a vessel and joined the crew on a short "plastic patrol" around the Waitematā Harbour.

After their separate engagements, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, will take part in a public walk around the Auckland waterfront - which will begin shortly.

They will also meet the Emirates Team New Zealand crew as they prepare for the America's Cup yacht regatta being held in Auckland in 2021.

Prince Charles and Camilla will walk across Wynyard Crossing, where the public have gathered.